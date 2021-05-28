Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.05 and a 200-day moving average of $191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

