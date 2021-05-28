Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.07.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $332.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.76 and its 200 day moving average is $280.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

