Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $408.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.08 and a 200 day moving average of $389.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

