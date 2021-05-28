Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $11.20 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.