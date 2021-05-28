Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,231 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

