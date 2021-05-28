Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,496 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $173.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.23.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

