Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

