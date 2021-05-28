Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 160.5% from the April 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AOLS stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

