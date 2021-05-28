Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

Shares of AFYA stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $23.50. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

