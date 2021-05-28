AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $195.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

