ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

