Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

AGTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI opened at $20.86 on Monday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

