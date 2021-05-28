Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $20.86 on Friday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

