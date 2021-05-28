Aigang Trading Down 4% This Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market cap of $71,864.32 and approximately $209.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00081677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.96 or 0.00926573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.68 or 0.09441630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00091147 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

