Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.60 by Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.52 ($5.31) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €4.76 and a 200-day moving average of €4.90. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

