Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for about 6.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Air Lease worth $54,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,068. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.