Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.43. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,353. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.33. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

