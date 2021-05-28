Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

NYSE APD traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.33. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.