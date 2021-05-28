Airbloc Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $211,087.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $211,087.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00078586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00897687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.97 or 0.09065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00090613 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

ABL is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

