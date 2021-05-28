Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Ann Mather Sells 1,158 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

