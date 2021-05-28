Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €138.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.46 ($133.48).

Shares of AIR opened at €106.68 ($125.51) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.25.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

