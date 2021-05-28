Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 784.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5,368.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 335,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.