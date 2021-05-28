Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,050. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

