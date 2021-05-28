Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $87.99 on Thursday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after buying an additional 143,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 485,934 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.