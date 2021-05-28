Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 363,481 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 363,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $120,783.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,945 shares of company stock worth $1,266,917.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

