Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

