Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.15 Million Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TFS Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 1,128.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

