Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

GTPAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.

Gores Technology Partners Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

