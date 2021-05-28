Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 5,908 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,741,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

