Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.