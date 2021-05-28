ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$96.50 million.

ALJ Regional stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 33,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.74. ALJ Regional has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

