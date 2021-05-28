Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $21.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

