Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.30. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($5.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $23.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $225.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

