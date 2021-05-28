Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 77,106 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of AGCO worth $32,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Insiders sold 60,595 shares of company stock worth $9,039,155 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

