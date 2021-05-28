Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 780,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE CPNG opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

