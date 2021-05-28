Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $33.15 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,570 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $33,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $33,715,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,845,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $248.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.22 and its 200 day moving average is $212.78. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.11 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

