Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $34.74 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of FirstEnergy worth $34,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

