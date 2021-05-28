Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.38 Million Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,109 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.25% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $37,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 835,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 30.8% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 572,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 134,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE:MX opened at $24.28 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

