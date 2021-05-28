Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,521 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $32,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

