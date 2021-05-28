Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 47,892 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $36,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SASR opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).
Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.