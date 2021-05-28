Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 47,892 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $36,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SASR opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.