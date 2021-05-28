Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.75 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after buying an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $64,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

