Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/26/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

5/20/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

5/20/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

5/14/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

4/12/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

ALLO opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.07. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after acquiring an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,678,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

