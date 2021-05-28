Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the April 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ALST stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Allstar Health Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.
About Allstar Health Brands
