Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the April 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALST stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Allstar Health Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

