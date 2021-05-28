Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $11,322.31 and approximately $6.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,068.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.85 or 0.01895978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00471905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001537 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

