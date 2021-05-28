Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.83), with a volume of 36983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.78).

Specifically, insider Jill May purchased 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

AFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of £394.13 million and a P/E ratio of 71.06.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.