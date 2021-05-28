Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,375.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,297.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,999.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

