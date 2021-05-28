Alphacat Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $127,840.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00326730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00186097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.79 or 0.00781547 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

