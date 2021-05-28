Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 70,016 Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Golden Star Resources worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.33 on Friday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

