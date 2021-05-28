Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE:CCI opened at $189.28 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,990 shares of company stock valued at $323,988. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

