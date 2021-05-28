Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 163.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

KDNY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

